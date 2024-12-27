Man, 68, faces assault charge in Michigan's man death on Christmas Eve

Family seeking answers in man's death, Charges expected in Christmas Eve shooting, and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Madison Heights man has been charged in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Christmas Eve.

Rodney Beasley, 68, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a four-year felony. He was arraigned and received a $100,000 cash/surety bond, according to Madison Heights police.

At about 7:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Madison Heights police and fire departments responded to the 26000 block of Dequindre, where they found Robert Cavanaugh lying on the ground. Police said Cavanaugh appeared to have suffered from blunt force trauma, according to a news release.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an official cause and manner of death is pending from the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. The case will be submitted to the prosecutor's office for updated charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Strongarone at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.