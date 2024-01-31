City of Detroit warns residents to follow dog ordinance after vicious attack

City of Detroit warns residents to follow dog ordinance after man viciously attacked

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Animal Control is warning residents about its dog ordinance after three dogs attacked and nearly killed a man leaving a bus stop on the city's west side.

Harold Phillips Courtesy of Harold Phillips' family

Harold Phillips was mauled as he was headed home from a bus stop near the corner of Longacre Street and W. Chicago Road.

Officials with the City of Detroit said this vicious attack would have never happened if the owner of the dogs had followed the city ordinance.

"It's heartbreaking," said Crystal Perkins, the executive director of General Services with the City of Detroit.

Perkins said the owners of the dogs were in violation of the city's ordinance, which can be seen here.

"They have to make sure the yard is secure," Perkins said.

Perkins said that in addition to securing your dogs, there are limits to how many are allowed per household.

"The ordinance was changed just a few years ago to limit the number of docs that a residence can have to Two, and of course, and this particular household had more than the two that the ordinance has limited the ownership," Perkins said.

In this case, the owners of the dogs that attacked and severely injured Phillips had four.

The three that attacked Phillips have been euthanized, and the owners received 10 citations at $500 per, totaling $5,000 in fines.

Moving forward, Perkins said residents need to be educated on the city's animal ordinance and responsible dog owners.

"I've been telling my staff we're going to do a campaign and promote that throughout the city," Perkins said.

According to his family, Phillips had his arm amputated on Wednesday afternoon. We're told his vitals are improving, but has a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, his family has hired an attorney.

If you see a stray dog or a dog that has gotten loose you can call 313-922-DOGS.