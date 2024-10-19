Man, 57, in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Port Huron

Trump rally, Detroit Free Press Marathon Health Expo held at same event center and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Port Huron.

Police say the collision happened Friday just after 7:30 a.m. on Pine Grove Avenue near Elmwood Street.

The man was taken to the hospital shortly after getting hit and was listed in critical condition Friday.

The motorist who hit the man remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The Port Huron Police Department is asking anyone with information about the collision to call them at 810-984-8415 or the department's crime unit at 810-984-5383.

Last week, a 42-year-old man died after getting hit by an SUV while walking along a road in Monroe County