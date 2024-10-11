Pedestrian dies after struck by car while walking along Monroe County road

(CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old man has died after he was hit by an SUV while walking along a Monroe County road Wednesday evening, officials said.

The incident happened at 7:46 p.m. on Sterns Road, west of S. Dixie Highway, in Erie Township.

Jacob J. Calleja, 42, of East Tawas, was walking on the edge of the asphalt roadway when he was struck by a green 2000 Ford Excursion driven by a Toledo, Ohio man, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

After the crash, the SUV stopped on the southside shoulder of Sterns Road. A 13-year-old passenger and a 12-year-old passenger, both of Toledo, were in the vehicle with the driver at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and two passengers in the Ford Excursion were not injured, according to the sheriff's office. They were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the vehicle's airbags didn't deploy.

Authorities say alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 734-240-7541. People can also leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.