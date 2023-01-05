Man charged with shooting at undercover Dearborn police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A 23-year-old man accused of firing shots at a Dearborn police officer is facing multiple charges.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Eshaun Phillip Blanding, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, three counts of felony firearm, and possession of a police scanner during a felony.

He was arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $750,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

Officials say on Jan. 2, an undercover Dearborn police officer was investigating a stolen vehicle and was conducting surveillance in Detroit when Blanding allegedly fired shots at the officer's vehicle. Police say a bullet went through the officer's hoodie, but he was not injured.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 9, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Jan. 12.