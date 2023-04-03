Man, 25, charged with shooting at Detroit police officers

(CBS DETROIT) - A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he fired shots at Detroit officers on Friday.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Larez Hakess McKnight, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned in 36th District Court and was given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether.

At about 7:37 p.m. on March 31, DPD officers were called to a store in the 7300 block of Puritan Avenue for a reported assault. Officers investigating the area encountered McKnight at a home in the 16200 block of San Juan.

Prosecutors say that's when McKnight allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers while they were in their vehicle. The officers got out of their car and fired back, striking him in the left leg.

McKnight took off and was located in a house nearby in the 16300 block of Tuller Street.

A bond redetermination is scheduled for Wednesday and a probable cause conference is scheduled for April 12. A preliminary examination is scheduled for April 18.