Suspect in custody after shooting involving Detroit police

Detroit police say the suspect fired shots at officers, striking a police vehicle. That's when the officers fired back. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a suspect is in custody Friday night after a shooting involving Detroit police.

According to Michigan State Police, the shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on March 31 in the area of San Juan Drive and Puritan Avenue. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Detroit police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald says officers were called to the area for a disturbance. They encountered the man on San Juan when he fired shots at the police vehicle, prompting officers to fire back.

"The subject took off on foot, he was running westbound between the houses and down the alleyway. Another small gunfire started there in the back, more shots down the road," Fitzgerald said. "We set up a perimeter, and we were able to find the suspect hiding in the house between Tuller and San Juan."

Fitzgerald says the suspect, who has 14 traffic warrants, was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.