Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Detroit police officer appears in court

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man charged in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Detroit police officer appeared in court Friday for a probable cause hearing.

Dayjon Antwian Macon, 28, is charged in the death of Detroit police officer Cameron Richardson, 32, on Jan. 5.

Officials say Macon was driving south on Hoover Street near Greiner Street in Detroit around 12:05 a.m. Sunday when he allegedly struck Richardson's vehicle as he attempted to make a turn into the intersection, causing Richardson's vehicle to roll over. Richardson, who died at the scene, was traveling home after working a shift.

Macon fled the area but was later arrested. He was previously arraigned with failing to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault — causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident — causing serious impairment or death, moving violation causing death, and driving with a suspended license.

On Friday, Macon's defense team was granted a 21-day waiver for his preliminary examination to allow more time to review new digital evidence. He is due back in court on Feb. 20.

Richardson was a U.S. Army veteran who joined DPD a little over a year ago. A visitation is happening on Friday afternoon with a funeral on Saturday.