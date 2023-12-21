Man bound over for trial in 2011 shooting death of woman in Lapeer

(CBS DETROIT) - A 42-year-old Michigan man charged in the 2011 death of a woman is bound over for trial, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Thursday.

Chadwick Mobley, 42, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree felony murder, and one count of felony firearm, according to a press release. Mobley is scheduled to appear in the 40th Circuit Court on Jan. 8, 2024.

Mobley was linked to the shooting death of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer by DNA evidence found at the scene. State officials say Eilber was shot in the head at a relative's home.

Authorities tested the evidence during the initial investigation and reanalyzed it in 2022 before Mobley was identified as a suspect. He was living in Utah at that time.

Officials say he fled his home after being questioned by Michigan State Police but was later arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in Libby, Montana on June 30, 2023.

Mobley escaped in the town of Plains, Montana, in July during a transport. Authorities say he removed his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station during the transport.

He was captured after a weekend manhunt.