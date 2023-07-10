Michigan murder suspect captured after escaping at gas station during transport in Montana

Authorities say a Michigan murder suspect who escaped custody over the weekend during a transport in Montana was captured on Monday.

Suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, escaped on Sunday while being moved by a private company under contract with the U.S. Marshals Service through the town of Plains, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities say Mobley removed his handcuffs and shackles at a gas station during the transport.

"I am grateful to the many law enforcement officers involved on the scene and for the quick coordination of local, Michigan, Montana and Federal agents who helped to peacefully locate and apprehend Mobley," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement on Monday.

"The failure of Prisoner Transport Services to safely and securely transport Mobley to Michigan placed the people of Northwestern Montana in considerable and grave danger. This is not the work we expect on behalf of the Michigan Department of Attorney General and we have already begun a thorough review of the failures in this process."

Nessel announced last week that Mobley would be charged with felony murder and other offenses in the death of Andrea Eilber, once he was returned to the state. Eilber was shot in the head at her relative's home in Lapeer, Michigan, in 2011.

Mobley was linked to the crime by DNA evidence found at the scene that was reanalyzed last year, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Mobley had been living in Utah but fled to Montana after being questioned by investigators, authorities said. He was arrested on June 30 in Libby, Montana, which is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Plains. It was unclear how he managed to remove his handcuffs and shackles.