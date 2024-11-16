Man, 34, arrested after alleged road rage incident in Monroe County, sheriff says

Michigan firearm deer hunting season kicks off, Lions prepare for Jaguars and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 34-year-old man is in custody following an alleged road rage incident in Monroe County Saturday afternoon.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a 911 call from someone in a vehicle on Interstate 75 in Erie Township around 3:20 p.m.

According to the caller, a driver in a Dodge Durango stopped his vehicle in the road, exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.

The caller provided a description of the Durango as it drove away, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Luna Pier Police Department worked together to find the Durango, which was going north on I-75.

The sheriff's office said authorities searched the vehicle and found an unregistered handgun. The 34-year-old driver, from Toledo, Ohio, didn't have a valid license to have a pistol and was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department at 734-240-7548.