Armed man arrested for road rage incident on I-75 in Metro Detroit

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident Monday on Interstate 75 in Oakland County.

According to the Michigan State Police, the 38-year-old man from Ovid, Michigan, was found in possession of a pistol.

MSP says at about 8:55 a.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about an assault with a gun on the freeway and a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate.

Troopers located the vehicle in heavy construction zone traffic and conducted interviews over the phone. Police stopped the driver and took him into custody pending prosecutor review. The gun was also seized.

"Unfortunately, we still see drivers that can't let minor traffic infractions go," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "This is one time that heavy construction traffic was actually a good thing, and helped get the suspect off the street before anyone was hurt."  

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

