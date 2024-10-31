Armed man arrested for road rage incident on I-75 in Metro Detroit

Trump returns to Michigan, 3 teens charged in connection with deputy's murder and more top stores

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident Monday on Interstate 75 in Oakland County.

According to the Michigan State Police, the 38-year-old man from Ovid, Michigan, was found in possession of a pistol.

MSP says at about 8:55 a.m., the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a call about an assault with a gun on the freeway and a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate.

Troopers located the vehicle in heavy construction zone traffic and conducted interviews over the phone. Police stopped the driver and took him into custody pending prosecutor review. The gun was also seized.

"Unfortunately, we still see drivers that can't let minor traffic infractions go," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "This is one time that heavy construction traffic was actually a good thing, and helped get the suspect off the street before anyone was hurt."