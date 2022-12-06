Watch CBS News
Man arrested taken into custody for deadly Greektown elevator shooting

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a deadly elevator shooting in Greektown last month has been arrested.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody in Ohio. He will be extradited to Michigan to be formally charged.

The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Nov. 27 on Monroe Street. Police say 29-year-old Ariel Harris was shot and killed after an argument about holding the elevator door. 

Harris' family said the father of two was attempting to let a group of women onto the elevator first when the suspect became upset and fired a gun. 

