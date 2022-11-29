Man wanted in connection in deadly elevator shooting in Greektown

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a man suspected of deadly shooting on an elevator in Greektown.

The shooting happened at 400 Monroe Street at around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, an argument began when a person refused to hold an elevator on the 8th floor. That led to the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

"Absolutely ridiculous," Detroit Police Chief James White said in a press conference Monday. "Someone wouldn't hold an elevator door and ultimately was shot."

The Detroit Police Department released images of a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

MORE: Here's video of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-Speak-Up. pic.twitter.com/gs2fkTVzRe — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 28, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.