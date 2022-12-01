Family seeks justice after father of 2 murdered

"I really can't sleep. I haven't been sleeping."

Rosalind Hearst and her family are devastated after her son, 29-year-old Ariel Harris, was shot and killed. Hearst says she got the frantic call from her daughter-in-law early Sunday morning.

"They were panicking and in shock and she just kept scream. And he's been shot. He's been shot," Hearst said.

Ariel was a loving father of two young boys. Hearst said every morning to check on her and says the last few days have been rough because she misses the morning calls from her son.

"Is is just seems so unreal," Hearst said.

Hearst said when she got the phone call that her son had been shot, she rushed to the hospital to be by his side.

"Maybe about 30 minutes into being getting that getting to receiving hospital, we found out that he didn't make it," Heart explained.

According to Detroit Police, Ariel was shot and killed after a disagreement outside of an elevator inside of the hallway of the International Banquet Center in Greektown.

Police have not released the suspect's name but did release this video of the person they're looking for. And he's still on the run. Hurst has this message for her son's killer.

I don't understand how you can go to sleep at night.

Hearst said her other son was with Ariel early Sunday morning when he was attempting to let a group of females onto the elevator first. Her other son, told her the man seen in the video became upset and pulled out a gun and fired his weapon hitting Ariel.

Hearst said he died at the Detroit receiving hospital.

She also had a message for the suspect's mother.

"Mother, mother to mother. I know you've seen your son's face on the news on social media. Please have your son turn himself in," Hearst said.

If you have any information about the man seen in the video, you're asked to call Detroit Police.