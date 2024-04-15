Watch CBS News
Man, 49, arrested for stabbing wife, teen inside Ann Arbor home

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 49-year-old man on Monday for allegedly stabbing his wife and a teen girl inside an Ann Arbor home.

Officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Braeburn Circle, where they found a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl inside the home. Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old woman was listed in critical condition, and the teen was in stable condition. A child inside the home was not harmed.

Police said the suspect fled the home after attacking the two victims. He was later arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.

