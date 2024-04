Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department arrested a suspect Monday in a stabbing incident that left two people injured.

Police say the stabbing, which is believed to be connected to a domestic dispute, happened in the 2900 block of Braeburn Circle.

Two female victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The suspect is in custody.

No other information has been released at this time.