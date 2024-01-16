Man arraigned in shooting of Detroit police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A man accused of shooting a Detroit police officer last week has been charged.

Barry Holley Washington, 45, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of discharge of a firearm in a building, and three counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Jan. 14 and was given a $100,000 cash bond, along with a GPS tether and house arrest.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says on Jan. 11, police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Burt Street when they located Washington on the second floor of the apartment building.

Police say Washington allegedly pulled out a shotgun, leading to a gunfire with officers. One officer was shot in the arm. Washington did not sustain gunshot wounds, prosecutors say.

He was taken to a hospital and has since been released.