Detroit officer released from hospital, suspect charged after shooting incident

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit officer has been released from the hospital after he was shot last week, police said. One suspect involved has also been charged in connection to the incident.

At about 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Detroit Police Department's 911 call center received multiple calls about a shooting at 12935 and 12951 Burt Road.

A general broadcast was put out for all cars in the Sixth Precinct, and several headed to the scene.

Two officers arrived and went upstairs, where they encountered a suspect who fired shots, striking one of the officers.

The other officer pulled the injured officer out of the area and fired shots. Police say the suspect was not shot during this gunfire exchangeand sustained minor abrasions from the shooting incident that officers were called to.

That suspect has been identified as Barry Washington.

Washington has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder and six counts of firearms offenses.

Another suspect was shot, but police have confirmed that he was shot during the shooting that officers were responding to.

He is being treated for his injuries as a local hospital. In addition, police say this suspect isn't facing charges.

The officer that was shot has been released from the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation is ongoing.