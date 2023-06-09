Man arraigned for shooting outside of Warren Michigan Collegiate High School

Jordan Barry Thomas Warren Police Department

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with a shooting outside Warren Michigan Collegiate High School earlier this week.

Jordan Barry Thomas was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon at a weapon-free school, felony firearm, possession of a weapon at a weapon-free school and reckless use of a weapon/firearm.

Thomas is accused of firing multiple shots in the air during an altercation outside the school at dismissal.

A $500,000 cash/surety bond was set. As a condition of his bond, Thomas is not to have any contact with the Michigan Collegiate High School or any victim in the case.

"I am grateful to the Judge for setting an appropriate bond that reflects the seriousness of this incident," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "It is important to stress how lucky we were that no one was injured. I hope that the quick work of our Officers, appropriate charges from the prosecutor's office, and high bond from the Judge act as deterrents against anyone who would think to commit a similar act."

A probable cause conference is set for June 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 27.