Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 Detroit women charged

Kenneth Davis Jr. Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman and a 64-year-old woman in separate attacks was arraigned Thursday.

Kenneth Dwight Davis, 28, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct during a felony, one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of an 80-year-old woman.

The attack happened at about 9 p.m. on March 26 in the 12000 block of Memorial Street, north of Interstate 96.

Police say Davis walked in through an unlocked back door, screaming he wanted money, but the elderly woman told him she didn't have any cash and started to push him out the door.

That's when it is alleged that Davis pulled her outside and raped her. He didn't steal anything, and there isn't any indication he was armed at the time.

Police say the victim's husband was home but couldn't do much because he's disabled.

Last week, DPD released a sketch of the suspect, seeking the public's help in identifying him.

Davis also was charged in the sexual assault of a 64-year-old woman in the area of Grand River Avenue and Ferguson Street on April 3.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was walking in the area around 5:10 a.m. when it is alleged that Davis approached her and forced her behind a building on Grand River Avenue before sexually assaulting her and fleeing the scene.

Davis was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Davis was remanded to jail Thursday.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 18.