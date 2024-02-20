Man accused of robbing 3 Michigan banks after posting photos of himself with money, same clothes on Facebook

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is accused of robbing three banks in Metro Detroit after he posted photos of himself on social media holding money and wearing the same clothes that were worn during the robberies, according to a criminal complaint.

Glenn Pack, 23, is accused of robbing the PNC Bank in Hamtramck, the Chase Bank in Harper Woods and the PNC Bank in Hazel Park.

Investigators linked Pack to the robberies after he posted photos on Facebook of himself holding a large amount of money and wearing the same pants and shoes that were worn during the first two robberies.

In addition, a photo of 100- and 50-dollar bills, laying face down so the serial numbers cannot be seen, was posted to the same social media account.

Bank robbery #1: Hamtramck

The first bank robber happened at 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the PNC Bank at 11300 Joseph Campau St. in Hamtramck.

The man entered the bank, waited in line and handed the teller a note.

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

"I am robbing your window," the note reads. "I demand 2,900 dollars. Count the bills. No stacks. No pulling alarm until I exit bank. No GPS money. Follow federal bank police then nobody gets hurt. Remain silent. Don't be ignorant."

The teller responded by giving the man 29 $100 bills.

The robber left the bank, and surveillance video caught him on camera entering a nearby store about a two-minute walk from the bank.

The footage showed him taking off his sweatshirt and putting it into a dumpster. Hamtramck police recovered the sweatshirt.

The suspect in the Hamtramck bank robbery was caught on surveillance video taking off his clothes and putting them into a dumpster after the robbery (left). He was also seen on surveillance video inside a nearby grocery store (right). United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

He then walked into the store without his mask, and investigators used the state police database to match the robber's description to Pack's photo.

After that, Pack got into a pick-up truck after asking the driver, "Uber?"

The note given to the teller was sent to an MSP lab for forensic analysis, and a latent fingerprint was matched to Pack.

In addition, investigators conducted a "Computerized Criminal History" on Pack and discovered that he had served about two years for unarmed robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

Bank robbery #2: Harper Woods

The second bank robbery happened at 1:12 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the Chase Bank at 20675 Vernier Road in Harper Woods.

Pack allegedly entered the bank, waited in line and provided the teller a note.

"I am robbing you," the note read. "Remain calm. Keep your hands in my view. No panic button. Do not be extra. No dye pack. No bait bills. No GPS. Count from stack of clean bills. Hurry you have 45 seconds. Count $9,000. All hundreds. Count fast. I am serious."

The bank note given to teller at the Chase Bank in Harper Woods on Jan. 2. United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

The teller complied and gave Pack $3,500.

Investigators say they noticed this note was very similar to the note used in the first robbery, with the first line almost verbatim. In addition, the word "robbing" had similar, improper capitalization.

Surveillance cameras caught Pack leaving the bank and heading into a residential neighborhood east of the bank.

An employee at a nearby business saw him change clothes, similar to how he did in the first robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

This employee also told police she saw Pack use his phone.

"Local police conducted a foot canvass in the area and recovered a blue USA tennis bag, a pair of size 15 black Nike Shoes - very similar to the ones seen on the subject in the robbery, one blue and yellow style winter hat that is very similar to the one seen on the subject during the robbery, a yellow and white disposable surgical mask very similar to the one seen on the subject during the

robbery, and one blue and grey zippered hoodie that was recovered in the parking lot near where the rest of the items were found," the criminal complaint says.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video after the Harper Woods bank robbery (left), and then authorities found the sweatshirt, hat and shoes that matched what the suspect was wearing (right). United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

Bank Robbery #3: Hazel Park

The third bank robbery happened at 9:38 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the PNC bank at 22711 S. Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park.

Pack allegedly went into the bank and gave the teller a note, similar to the first two robberies. The note started with "I am robbing you" in the same style and improper capitalization as the other notes.

"I am robbing you," the note in the third bank robbery read. "Follow my instructions. No alarm. No GPS stacks. No marked bills. Count from stack of cash. No dye packs. All 100's. $9,000. Hurry, You have 30 seconds or else."

The note the suspect gave the teller in the Hazel Park bank robbery (left) and the surveillance footage of the suspect leaving the bank after the robbery (right). United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

Pack allegedly left the bank with $4,460 from this robbery.

Officials determined the note matched the notes from the first two, and said that in all three bank robberies the victims described as being a white or light-skinned black man along with being 6 to 6 feet 3 inches tall and "heavier set."

Surveillance cameras caught the suspect on camera, revealing that he resembles and dresses similarly to the suspect in the first Hamtramck robbery.

Linking Pack to the three Metro Detroit bank robberies

The total loss from all three robberies was about $10,500.

While authorities received a fingerprint match to Pack from the first note, they are still waiting for the forensic analysis results on the other two, according to the criminal complaint.

During their investigation, investigators searched for Pack's social media accounts. They found a Facebook account with the name "Glenn Pack" that matched the description of the suspect in the three robberies.

There was a photo in which Pack was holding a "fan of cash."

The photo was posted on Dec. 24, 2023, five days after the first robbery.

In the photo, Pack was wearing sweatpants that looked like the ones worn during the second robbery and shoes that looked like the ones worn in the first robbery.

Two photos that Glenn Pack, the person allegedly responsible for these bank robberies, posted on his Facebook account. United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

On the same Facebook page, another photo was posted on Jan. 5, three days after the second robbery.

This was a photo of the 100s and 50s lying on the floor face down, so the serial numbers could not be seen.

Officials believe that there is probable cause that Pack was responsible for the three bank robberies, according to the criminal complaint.