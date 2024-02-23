Man who allegedly robbed 3 Michigan banks charged after posting photos of himself with cash, same clothes online

(CBS DETROIT) - A man accused of robbing three Michigan banks has been arrested and charged after posting photos of himself on his Facebook account holding money and wearing the same clothes that had been worn during the robberies, officials said.

Glenn Pack, 23, was indicted in federal court on three counts of bank robbery in connection to robberies at the PNC Bank in Hamtramck, the Chase Bank in Harper Woods and the PNC Bank in Hazel Park, according to a release from United State Attorney Dawn Ison.

FBI agents arrested Pack on Jan. 25 in West Virginia. He was returned to Michigan to face charges.

The following is a list including the location of each bank and what day the robberies happened.

United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

The first robbery happened at 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 19 at the PNC Bank at 11300 Joseph Campau St. in Hamtramck, and the second occurred at 1:12 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the Chase Bank at 20675 Vernier Road in Harper Woods, according to a criminal complaint.

The third bank robbery happened at 9:38 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the PNC bank at 22711 S. Chrysler Drive in Hazel Park.

In all three robberies, Pack allegedly got in line and then presented the teller with a note that indicated he was robbing the bank and demanded money.

"I am robbing you," the note in the Hazel Park robbery read. "Remain calm. Keep your hands in my view. No panic button. Do not be extra. No dye pack. No bait bills. No GPS. Count from stack of clean bills. Hurry you have 45 seconds. Count $9,000. All hundreds. Count fast. I am serious."

Officials say the total loss from the robberies was about $10,500.

Photos Glenn Pack posted to his Facebook account, which led to his arrest. Investigators saw the photos of Pack with large amounts of cash after the robberies and noticed he was wearing the same clothes that were worn in the first two robberies. United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan

While investigating, authorities found Pack's Facebook account, which had a photo of Pack with large amounts of cash following the first robbery, in which he was wearing sweatpants that looked like the ones the suspect was wearing during the second robbery and shoes that looked like the ones worn in the first robbery, according to the criminal complaint.

Pack could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of bank robbery.

"We are grateful for the swift action by the Hamtramck, Harper Woods, and Hazel Park Police Departments in coordinating with the FBI to identify and locate the defendant," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Each law enforcement partner brought a unique skill set which contributed to the successful apprehension by FBI Pittsburgh. The FBI remains committed to investigating thieves and protecting the public from this type of criminal activity."