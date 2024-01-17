Madonna shares photo with her 92-year-old father Silvio at Detroit show

(CNN) — Madonna is marking a significant stop on her "Celebration" world tour, which had a beloved family member in attendance.

The "Vogue" superstar shared a photo to her verified Instagram Stories on Wednesday, showing her alongside her father, Silvio Ciccone, at her recent show in Detroit.

Madonna, a Bay City native, is seen with her arms wrapped around her 92-year-old father in the picture. She wrote "I love you Dad" on the photo and added three blue hearts.

Her show in Detroit on Monday night was a special one, as she noted in the few speaking moments amid the spectacle of the show.

The pop icon stated that she hopes Detroit is "proud" of her, according to The Detroit News, adding, "Because I care about what you think, and I want you to be proud of me."

Later, she mentioned how "people don't understand how cool you have to be to be from Detroit," and thanked her hometown "for pushing me out in the right direction" in her journey to become a superstar.

Madonna also called out her dad, saying that "he taught me the meaning of hard work. He taught me the importance of earning your way through life. He taught me that life is not a day at the beach, that you better be prepared to work hard to get somewhere in life. And I thank you for that, dad."

"And if you think I'm tough, and if you think I'm a warrior or you think I'm a beast or a superhero, it's because of my father," she added.

The Detroit show at Little Ceasars Arena was rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, after the singer was hospitalized in the ICU after developing a severe bacterial infection days before she was supposed to kick off the tour. New North American tour dates were announced in August 2023.

The tour kicked off in London in October 2023 with the North American leg starting in December 2023.

Madonna also shared images of an exclusive new collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier, who has famously designed some of the Material Girl's signature garments.

The new collab is a t-shirt celebrating Madonna's iconic gold corset from her "Blonde Ambition" tour in 1990, showcasing the unmistakable cone-shaped bra.

In an Instagram post, Madonna noted that all proceeds from purchases of the shirt will benefit her charity Raising Malawi, and will "help provide critical medical interventions to orphans and vulnerable children at the Mercy James Center for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care" in Malawi, Africa.

Madonna next takes her "Celebration" tour to Montreal on Thursday, followed by additional dates in Canada and the US through mid-April. The tour is currently set to conclude with five shows toward the end of April in Mexico City.