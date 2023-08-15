Madonna announces new Detroit date for Celebration Tour

(CBS DETROIT) - Rescheduled dates for Madonna's Celebration Tour have been announced, and she will play Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The new North American dates were announced Tuesday and will now follow the UK and Europe tour dates.

This comes after the singer was hospitalized in the ICU after developing a severe bacterial infection days before she was supposed to kick off the tour.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna said. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

The Celebration Tour will kick off in London in October, and the North American leg of the tour will start in New York on Dec. 13.

Shows in Tulsa and Nashville have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts, and specific nights in certain cities have been canceled, including the following: San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Jan.15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Detroit show can use the tickets they previously purchased. Anyone who cannot make the new rescheduled date has 30 days to request a refund from where they made the purchase.

For more information and a complete list of dates for the rescheduled Celebration Tour, visit here.