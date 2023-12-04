1 killed in double stabbing at Macy's in Philadelphia; man arrested at SEPTA station

Suspect accused of killing security guard at Center City Macy's double stabbing identified: police Suspect accused of killing security guard at Center City Macy's double stabbing identified: police 02:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A stabbing at Macy's in Philadelphia left a security guard dead and another injured, interim police commissioner John Stanford said Monday. It happened at the department store in the 1300 block of Market Street in Center City.

The suspect in the fatal stabbing -- 30-year-old Tyrone Tunnell of Philadelphia -- was arrested at a SEPTA station in Kensington after the incident.

Stanford said the incident began around 10:45 a.m. when Tunnell allegedly attempted to steal multiple hats from the store. Tunnell was stopped by security, and after a confrontation, Stanford claimed the security guards got the merchandise back.

Tunnell was allowed to leave but returned about 15 minutes later, Stanford said.

According to Stanford, Tunnell returned to the store and headed toward one of the security guards. Tunnell then ran at a second security guard with a knife out and began to stab the guard.

Stanford said the other guard attempted to save his coworker and suffered several slash and stab wounds.

Both guards were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital, where 27-year-old Eric Harrison later died. The other guard was stabbed in his face and left arm, police said.

"Just a tragic situation, again just right here a few weeks before the holiday. These security officers are just doing their job," Stanford said.

Tunnell, who has served time for retail theft in Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties, then fled on the Market-Frankford Line and was later arrested at SEPTA's Somerset Station, police said.

Denise Shaw was inside the Macy's store when it all happened.

"All of the sudden the guy came on the thing and said 'get out,'" Shaw said. "He was like, 'We're closed. Everybody evacuate. Go to the nearest exit.'"

Briefly, Market Street in front of the store and an eastbound entrance to the Market-Frankford Line were closed. Officers went in and out of the department store entrance.

Shoppers and visitors alike said they were stunned.

Every year, Jennifer Funk comes into the city with her family to enjoy the nearby Christmas Village and Macy's holiday windows.

"We're actually staying at the hotel right over here," she said. "And we heard a crap ton of sirens coming out earlier and just didn't know what was going on."

Funk learned about what happened after talking with the crowd of people growing along the crime scene tape.

"It's disgusting to think that someone would end someone's life over a hat," she said.

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office told CBS News Philadelphia within the next day or so, the suspect is expected to be charged with murder and aggravated assault charges. Philadelphia police are handling the investigation.

Macy's provided the following statement to CBS News Philadelphia:

"We are heartbroken about the incident that took place today at Macy's Center City. The store will temporarily remain closed as we work with law enforcement on this investigation and defer any further comments about the case to them. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority."'

Police say the Center City Macy's has more than 250 reports of retail theft so far this year. The department store closed for the remainder of the day Monday after the stabbing. It's unclear when the store will reopen.