Macomb Township man gets 1 year in jail for impersonating an officer

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb Township man who claimed to be a Detroit officer and tried to pull over an off-duty officer will serve one year in jail, officials said.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, was arraigned on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer on Wednesday, April 5, and was released on a $5,000 personal bond.

On Thursday, June 22, Mansoor was sentenced to a year in jail.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, April 3, near M-59 and Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.

Officials say Mansoor was driving a silver BMW with flashing lights and attempted to pull over an off-duty Waterford Township officer.

She then followed and confronted him near Dequindre and Hamlin. The woman told Mansoor she was an officer and asked for his identification.

Mansoor then told her she was an officer with Detroit's 12 Precinct and that he needed to get his identification from his car.

Officials say he went to his car and then drove away. The officer followed him to a Shelby Township trailer park, but then she lost him.

Authorities later found and arrested Mansoor. When they located him, he was switching the license plates between his silver BMW and another vehicle he owned.