Macomb Township man arrested after impersonating cop, attempting to pull over real police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb Township man was arrested after claiming to be a Detroit police officer and attempting to pull over an off-duty officer.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, is charged with impersonating a public officer. He was arraigned Wednesday in 52-3 District Court and was released on a $5,000 personal bond.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Monday in the area of M-59 and Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.

Prosecutors say an off-duty Waterford Township police officer reported someone driving a silver BMW with flashing lights behind her in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Mansoor, passed her near Dequindre and Hamlin Road, prompting her to follow and confront him.

Officials say when the woman identified herself as a police officer and asked for Mansoor's identification, he claimed to be with Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct and needed to retrieve his identification from the car.

He got back in his vehicle and drove away, with the officer following him to a trailer park in Shelby Township, eventually losing sight on him. Investigators found Mansoor, who was switching license plates from one vehicle to another.

"Individuals that pose as police officers present a threat to the public and undermine legitimate law enforcement," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Thankfully, this individual was caught and is being held accountable for this incident. But if you had a similar incident with this described automobile or this pictured individual, please contact us."