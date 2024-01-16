Local News

Macomb County teen charged with murder in alleged fatal drunk driving crash

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb Couty teen was arraigned Tuesday on second-degree murder charges in connection with the alleged fatal drunk driving crash that killed a man earlier this month. 

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 17-year-old is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol at speeds near 90 miles per hour when he hit a vehicle and killed 26-year-old Austin Southwell at the intersection of 21 Mile Road and Hayes in Shelby Township. 

A bond was set Tuesday at $250,000 cash/surety only. If the teen is released, he must have alcohol and drug testing seven times a month, as well as an alcohol tether.

He faces up to life in prison. 

"Our pursuit of justice is unwavering. In the face of profound loss, we stand committed to holding this individual accountable for his choices and ensuring that the legal process unfolds with diligence and fairness," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. 

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for March 7. 

January 16, 2024

