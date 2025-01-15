Macomb County landfill investigation continues in Ashley Elkins case

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials continued their investigation Wednesday for evidence at a landfill as they sought clues into the disappearance of Ashley Elkins of Warren.

Nearly a dozen law enforcement agencies, including the Warren Police Department, have been involved in the case since Elkins was reported missing on Jan. 3. The 30-year-old woman was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 2. Her former boyfriend, DeAndre Howard Booker, 32, was in the meantime arrested and charged with lying to a police officer.

On Wednesday morning, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said the Michigan State Police crime lab is analyzing cell phone data, along with evidence that has been tracked so far in the case.

But Elkins has not yet been found.

"You don't need a body to charge if you have enough tangible physical evidence," Lucido said. "I'm confident that by the end of this week, we'll have enough to make a decision either way."

A trash bin from the Hampton Court Apartments was among the focus of the search. Lucido said the garbage trucks serving the area are equipped with GPS, and its route was tracked to the Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. The landfill search effort started Monday, with dozens of officers on scene.

Search crews have moved more than 100,000 tons of garbage and debris in their search for Elkins.