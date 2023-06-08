Macomb County deputies reunite with toddler they rescued from nearly drowning

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County sheriff's deputies have reunited with a toddler they rescued after she fell into a pool.

Deputies, firefighters and Medstar were dispatched to a Macomb Township home last Saturday morning after receiving a 911 call of a toddler not breathing.

A 911 dispatcher assisted the little girl's parents with administering CPR over the phone before deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they performed lifesaving measures en route to an area hospital.

Deputies say moments like these make them proud of the work they do.