Macomb County BBQ joint hopes to defend Mac Madness title

WASHINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Restaurants in Macomb County are battling to see who has the best "Mac in the Mac."

It's part of the annual Mac Madness competition.

One barbeque joint in Washington, Michigan, is hoping to claim the title of best mac and cheese once again this year.

K-Block's BBQ in Washington, Michigan. One of the restaurants participating in the 2023 Mac Madness competition in Macomb County. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

At K-Block's BBQ, they not only have homemade sauces and rubs, but bragging rights.

"To come out of the gates winning best mac and cheese in the community was really a great honor," said Michael Corbeille, co-owner of K-Block's BBQ.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says the competition started three years ago as a way to get folks to support local restaurants during the pandemic.

"You always try different things to see how they catch on and for some reason this one really did catch on," said Hackel.

The 2023 Mac Madness bracket. Make Macomb Your Home

Folks follow a bracket similar to March Madness. The winner gets a $2,000 grant and the runner-up gets $1,000.

"You'd be amazed at some of the mac and cheese that's out there at some of these local restaurants here in Macomb County," Hackel stated.

Corbeille took on the competition for the first time in 2022.

"We figured we had a nice shot at going for the title," Corbeille said.

K-Block's BBQ piggie mac; the winner of the 2022 Mac Madness competition. Make Macomb Your Home

Their piggie mac took home the top spot.

"We were really excited about it because our mac and cheese has been a family recipe we've been working on for years," said Corbeille.

K-Block's is hoping to defend the title this year with chef Brian's Frito mac front and center.

K-Block's Frito Mac for the 2023 Mac Madness competition. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"We'd love to win it again. We know we've got some great competition, but our Frito mac is going to be off the charts," Corbeille said.

Sixteen businesses are taking part in the fun this year. You have until April 3 to vote. Click here for a list of all the restaurants participating, their locations and the Mac Madness bracket.

