Bear Creek spill in Warren under investigation
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A spill at Bear Creek in Warren is being investigated.
The building Fine Finish Custom Plating had a flood inside with other materials mixed in the water, according to CBS News Detroit who is on scene.
The City of Warren, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are working together to investigate.
A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.
