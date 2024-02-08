Watch CBS News
Local News

Bear Creek spill in Warren under investigation

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024 04:01

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A spill at Bear Creek in Warren is being investigated. 

The building Fine Finish Custom Plating had a flood inside with other materials mixed in the water, according to CBS News Detroit who is on scene. 

Bear Creek spill in Warren
Chris McKnight

The City of Warren, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are working together to investigate.   

Bear Creek spill in Warren
Chris McKnight

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon. 

Stay with CBS News Detroit as we work to learn more. 

First published on February 8, 2024 / 3:44 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.