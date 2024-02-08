Bear Creek spill in Warren under investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A spill at Bear Creek in Warren is being investigated.

The building Fine Finish Custom Plating had a flood inside with other materials mixed in the water, according to CBS News Detroit who is on scene.

Chris McKnight

The City of Warren, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are working together to investigate.

Chris McKnight

A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon.

Stay with CBS News Detroit as we work to learn more.