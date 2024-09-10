Macaulay Culkin heading to Detroit for special screening of "Home Alone"

Trump and Harris' first presidential debate, false lockdown at Detroit-area school and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Even though it's only September, here's a reason to start thinking about the holiday season.

Macaulay Culkin, who played the lead role of Kevin McCallister in the 1990 "Home Alone" film when he was 10 years old, will be at Detroit's Masonic Cathedral Theatre for a special screening of the film, followed by a moderated interview and Q&A.

"Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic," according to the event posting. "This event is perfect for fans of all ages, from those who grew up watching Home Alone to younger generations just discovering the beloved film."

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, but tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available, giving fans the opportunity to get a photo with Culkin.

"Don't miss your chance to be a part of the ultimate holiday blast from the past, transporting you back to the 90s for an unforgettable experience!" the event posting said. "Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all."

Culkin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring his acting career in December.