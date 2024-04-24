Watch CBS News
What fans should do if their child gets lost during the NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL Draft is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Detroit this weekend, and the Detroit Police Department has put together a plan for if children get separated from their parents or guardians during the event.

What to do if children get lost during NFL Draft

If a child gets lost, people should report it to an NFL Draft employee, a police officer, or the nearest Fan Services tent.

Here's a list of where the Fan Services tents will be located: 

  • Inside Entry 1 on Jefferson Avenue
  • Near the NFL Shop at Woodward and Michigan Avenues
  • Inside Entry 3 near the Super Bowl rings display
  • At Draft Theater Services on Farmer Street

Registration, security and more for NFL Draft 

If you're heading to Detroit for the NFL Draft, be sure to check out how to register to attend the event, the security procedures, what items are prohibited and more to be prepared. 

Transportation for NFL Draft

Due to all the road closures in effect for the draft, the city released different transportation options for visitors to get around the city this weekend. 

Options include park-and-ride shuttles, the Detroit People Mover, and the QLINE.

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics and entertainment.

