Livonia woman charged in fatal Detroit arson that killed 1, injured 2 others

Michigan Central public tours begin, cleanup efforts continue after Livonia tornado and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Livonia woman has been charged in connection to starting a fire at a Detroit home that killed a woman and injured two other people earlier this week.

Cinamon Charmaine Rigmaiden, 31, was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of first-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.

Tina Dorrough, a 53-year-old woman, was killed in the fire, and a 57-year-old man and 65-year-old woman were injured, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

At 11:17 p.m. on June 3, Rigmaiden allegedly poured accelerant on the front porch of the home in the 6000 block of Seminole St. and set the home on fire before leaving the area.

Detroit and Hamtramck fire officials arrived at the house and extinguished the fire. Dorrough was pronounced dead, and the two other victims were taken to the hospital.

Livonia police arrested Rigmaiden on June 4 and turned her over to Detroit police.

Investigators learned that Rigmaiden and Dorrough's adult son had recently broken up. The son was not in the house at the time of the incident, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Since when is the solution in the breakup of a relationship setting fire to an occupied house? The alleged actions of the defendant in this case are beyond reprehensible," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "As a result, there were three innocent victims. A woman has died and two people that were seriously injured."

Rigmaiden was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.