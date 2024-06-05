2 people arrested after woman found dead in Detroit house fire
(CBS DETROIT) - Two women were taken into custody after a house fire in Detroit uncovered a woman's body late Tuesday night.
The incident happened at about 11:13 p.m. in the 6000 block of Seminole Street.
Detroit police say a woman was arrested on Tuesday and another was arrested on Wednesday.
The Detroit Police Department's major crimes division is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.