Livonia city councilman involved in crash that injured off-duty officer

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Livonia police officer was hurt in a crash nearly two weeks ago, and the person believed to be involved is a city councilman.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Councilman Rob Donovic issued a statement to CBS News Detroit, saying: "It's every driver's worst nightmare being involved in a car accident. I ask that we all pray for the officer, his family, and his full recovery. I'm thinking about and praying for him during this time. I wish this experience on no one. Please pray for him."

Investigators have not yet released any updates on the crash.

According to the city's website, Donovic was reelected for a second four-year term in 2021.

At about 10:05 a.m. on Sept. 7, Livonia police and fire responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Middlebelt Road, south of Six Mile Road.

Police say the motorcycle was driven by the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the crash. The officer has been with the department for 10 years.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.