Watch CBS News
Local News

Livonia city councilman involved in crash that injured off-duty officer

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 19, 2023 03:47

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An off-duty Livonia police officer was hurt in a crash nearly two weeks ago, and the person believed to be involved is a city councilman.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Councilman Rob Donovic issued a statement to CBS News Detroit, saying: "It's every driver's worst nightmare being involved in a car accident. I ask that we all pray for the officer, his family, and his full recovery. I'm thinking about and praying for him during this time. I wish this experience on no one. Please pray for him."

Investigators have not yet released any updates on the crash. 

According to the city's website, Donovic was reelected for a second four-year term in 2021.

At about 10:05 a.m. on Sept. 7, Livonia police and fire responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Middlebelt Road, south of Six Mile Road. 

Police say the motorcycle was driven by the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the crash. The officer has been with the department for 10 years.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 7:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.