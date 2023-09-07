Watch CBS News
Off-duty Livonia officer critically injured in motorcycle crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livonia police officer is in critical condition after he was involved in a motorcycle crash while off-duty Thursday morning, police said. 

At about 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, Livonia police and fire responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Middlebelt Road, south of Six Mile Road. 

Police say the motorcyclist is a Livonia officer who was off-duty at the time of the crash. The officer has been with the department for 10 years.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

"Our department appreciates the kind thoughts and prayers of the community at this difficult time," said Livonia police.

