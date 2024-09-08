Lions host Rams in week 1 with high expectations for the season

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions begin their 2024 season hosting Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles in a Sunday night showdown.

Expectations are high for the Lions following an NFC championship appearance last season. Many are predicting a deep playoff run, including Sports Illustrated, who thinks this year's team has the potential to make a Super Bowl appearance.

The last time the Lions and Rams met was in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January. Detroit won that game 24-23 marking the franchise's first playoff victory in 40 years.

Along with Stafford, there will be another familiar face in a Rams uniform in former Lions offensive lineman Jonah Williams. The veteran guard signed a three-year deal with Los Angeles during the offseason after spending his first three seasons with Detroit.

Taking Williams place on the Lions offensive line is Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the team in free agency. The 34-year-old has started 181 games over his 12-year career, including five seasons with the Bengals, two in Cleveland, two with the New York Giants, and the last two in Baltimore.

On defense, Detroit will have a new-look secondary with rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold, free agent signing Amik Robertson, and Carlton Davis III who was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team also signed edge rusher Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency to address their needs on the defensive line.

One edge rusher quarterback Jared Goff won't have to deal with on Sunday night is future hall of famer Aaron Donald. The three-time defensive player of the year announced his retirement in March.

Injuries according to each team's injury report

Lions

Safety Loren Strickland has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a thumb injury.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is doubtful to play with an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is questionable, still recovering from a torn quad injury he suffered last season with the Cincinatti Bengals. On Friday, Head coach Dan Campbell said he looked when practicing on Thursday.

Rams

Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein is questionable with an ankle injury.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. at Ford Field.