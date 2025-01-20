Detroit Lions fan still making trip to Super Bowl following team's early playoff exit

Lions fans says she still plans to attend Super Bowl despite playoff loss

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions' disappointing end to the season isn't just leaving fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

For some who are planning trips to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the early exit means they might have to reconsider how to spend that weekend. However, one fan who still plans on making the trip will be proudly wearing her Honolulu Blue.

Samantha Stonecipher received an invite from the Lions to attend the 2024 Thanksgiving game after they noticed her unique style of philanthropy. Just before kickoff on Thanksgiving Day, the Lions surprised her with two tickets to the Super Bowl LIX.

"I decided I would donate for every interception the jersey number dollar amount to the Lions' Foundation. They figured it out and said, 'This is really cool. We should do something really nice for her.'" said Stonecipher.

She says her spot in New Orleans is still secure even though the Lions are out of the playoffs. Despite the heartbreaking ending for their season, Stonecipher is calling the experience a win-win.

"I will have my blue hair, and I have a whole bunch of jerseys I plan to wear, so I'm absolutely going to be representing the Lions the moment I get on the plane to the moment I get back home," she said. "Obviously disappointed that the season ended abruptly, but they did such great work, and it's such a memorable season. I don't think myself or any other Lions fan is going to forget."