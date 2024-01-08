Lawsuit dismissed against city of Dearborn in fatal shooting at police station

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Dearborn and a Dearborn police officer in connection with the December 2022 fatal shooting of a man inside the Dearborn police station lobby.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Eastern District of Michigan, was brought against the city and police officer by the family of Ali Naji, who was shot by an officer in the station's lobby on Dec. 18, 2022.

According to police, Naji, 33, of Dearborn, walked into the Dearborn police station lobby, pulled out a 9mm handgun and pointed it at an officer who was seated behind a bullet-resistant acrylic window in the lobby.

Police say the gun failed, and Naji attempted to reinsert a magazine. That's when an officer who Naji pointed the trigger at opened a window and fired multiple shots.

Naji was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

An investigation showed that Naji had stolen the gun from an area barbershop where he used to work.

At the time, police say there was no known motive, and Naji had a history of mental health issues.

"We are grateful for the Court's thorough review of the facts in this tragic case by Judge (F. Kay) Behm," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement. "This decision reaffirms the fact that the officer put his life at great risk to stop an immediate threat to himself, his fellow officers, and the general public during a busy afternoon in our lobby. While we welcome the Court's decision, our thoughts remain with the family of the deceased, and the officers that were present that day."

In March 2023, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced no charges would be issued in the fatal shooting, saying facts and evidence show the officer acted in self-defense.

"We may never know why Mr. Naji walked into the Dearborn Police Department with a loaded weapon attempting to fire it at a police officer. My office will not be issuing charges in this case. Although extremely tragic, this is a clear case where the officer acted in lawful self-defense and in the defense of others," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in March.