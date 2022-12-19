Watch CBS News
MSP investigate after man shot by officers in Dearborn police station

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say they are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed by Dearborn officers inside the police station.

Police say at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, the man drove to the Dearborn Police Department and walked inside.

In an update on Monday, MSP says the man, who reportedly suffered from a mental illness, pulled out a 9mm pistol toward an officer behind the desk. 

Police say the firearm malfunctioned. As he tried to fix the malfunction, he was shot by the officer. 

The man was pronounced dead at a hosptial. Police say the gun recovered was reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are also investigating the stolen firearm.

December 19, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

