New BMX track debuts in Lansing

By Elle Meyers

/ CBS Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Lansing welcomed a new BMX pump track on the north side of town this week. It's a new activity that city officials hope will provide an outlet for young people in the area.

"It's like really fun and like good," said Ryker, Roman and Otto, who were out burning some rubber for the second day in a row on the new BMX track. "It's really fun and, honestly, like, good."

The new setup, placed at Gier Park, features two tracks — one with gentle hills and one with more intense inclines. The track is made from asphalt that the city repurposed from an old parking lot in town. The city of Lansing contributed $100,000 alongside $16,000 from the Lansing Sports Commission. 

"This is something that anyone can get involved with; obviously, like with most recreation, you can take it from something that is real simple, as far as just a regular bike that you have, and then you can go up from there," said Brett Kaschinske, the director of Lansing's parks and recreation department. 

Kaschinske said the track is designed for a range of abilities too.

"This is something folks can come on in their wheelchairs, especially on this lower-level course, and that was appealing to us as well," he said. 

After a few violent months in Lansing, officials hope the tracks provide an outlet for young people to try something productive and new. 

"We have a diversity of recreational activities for a diverse population — that's really our mission," Kaschinske said. 

First published on June 6, 2024 / 6:09 PM EDT

