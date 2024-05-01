Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights to close permanently on July 1

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights is closing for good on July 1, according to the city.

The city said all tenants have been notified and plans to begin a $1 billion redevelopment this year.

"Yes, Lakeside Mall is closing, but it's the end of one chapter and the start of another something that's going to be much more exciting and interesting," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.

Taylor said declining business and revenue over the years is proof that there is no longer enough demand for shopping malls like Lakeside.

"You know, in the 1970s, this is what everyone seems to want, but those shopping patterns have changed dramatically since then," Taylor said.

Taylor said the city has been planning the redevelopment for more than a decade and that a developer from Miami has decided to invest over $1 billion to do so.

Taylor explained what's next for the site.

"You're gonna see a street grid go through the Lakeside Mall Circle sidewalks, trees about 30 acres of dedicated public space parks. There's gonna be 150,000 square feet of new retail, 60,000 square feet of office space, close to 3000 residential units and multifamily apartments. It's a city from scratch, and the process is gonna start soon," Taylor said.

While he does understand some may be upset about the closing, Taylor said he believes residents will be excited about what's to come.

"Even though it's probably gonna be sad for some people, there's a lot of nostalgia with the mall, but in the end, I think we're gonna have a much better product for our residents and people from all over the Macomb area," Taylor explained.

The demolition of Lakeside Mall is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2025. Construction will begin after environmental testing and surveys are finished at that time.