Public will be able buy furniture, equipment from Lakeside Mall after July 1 closure

(CBS DETROIT) - Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights is permanently closing on July 1, but artwork from the mall will be getting a new home in the city, and the remaining furniture and equipment will be put up for sale.

Lionheart Capital, a subsidiary of Out of the Box Ventures, and the city of Sterling Heights have teamed up to repurpose different parts of the mall, and announced that the existing Lakeside Mall art will be used within the new Lakeside Town Center, according to a release.

Three sculptures by Bruce Beasley, Buky Schwartz and Fletcher Benton, will be repurposed in the new center, which will include 30 acres of space that features residences, parks, a hotel, office spaces, retail outlets, dining establishments and more.

In addition, there will be a public sale of interior fixtures, furniture, and equipment, and the proceeds will go to a local charitable organization that benefits the Sterling Heights community.

No other details about the sale have been released at this time, besides that it will happen later this year.

Out of the Box Ventures is also sponsoring three community events, including Sterlingfest from July 25 to 27, the Dodge Park Food Truck Rally on Sept. 6 and the State of the City Breakfast on Sept. 27.

"We are grateful to have a developer that is as engaged with our local community as Lionheart Capital / Out of the Box Ventures," said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. "They truly understand the emotional connection our community has with Lakeside Mall, and they are taking great care to preserve that legacy while planning for this transformational Lakeside Town Center. Whether it's in the form of community event support, public engagement on aspects of the development or public art preservation, they have been an exceptional partner in what will be the largest development in our City's history."