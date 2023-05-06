King Charles' coronation in pictures: See the latest photos of the pageantry
/ CBS News
Britain's King Charles III was officially crowned in a lavish coronation ceremony on Saturday, along with his wife, Queen Camilla. Here is a look at how the historic day unfolded in pictures.
It was 57 degrees Fahrenheit and raining in London, but that didn't stop crowds from camping outside Buckingham Palace.
King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee Coach from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The king waved to the crowd during the 1.3-mile King's Procession through central London.
Military personnel marched down the Mall in the King's Procession ahead of the coronation.
Meanwhile, around 2,000 invited guests, including royalty and world leaders, gathered at Westminster Abbey to await the ceremony.
American first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan, were in the crowd at Westminster Abbey. President Biden did not attend, but U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley told CBS News that Mr. Biden spoke by phone with the king and is looking forward to visiting.
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrived at Westminster Abbey with two of their children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. At one point, photographers captured the 5-year-old prince yawning during the ceremony.
William and Kate's oldest son, Prince George, served as a Page of Honor for King Charles.
Charles' younger sister, Princess Anne, arrived at the coronation. Anne took part in the ceremony as the Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, a privilege that dates back to the 15th century. The Gold Stick and Silver Stick are entrusted with the personal safety of the sovereign.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, arrived with his daughter, Princess Eugenie. Andrew, who is not a "working" royal, did not take part in the procession.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attended the coronation without his wife, Meghan, or two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As with Andrew, Harry did not take part in the official procession since he is not a "working" royal.
King Charles' youngest brother, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, arrived at the coronation with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty were also among the world leaders at Westminster Abbey for the coronation.
Coronation ceremonies for British kings and queens have been held at Westminster Abbey for the last 900 years.
Queen Camilla wore a long ivory gown for the ceremony.
In 2022, Queen Elizabeth announced that Camilla would have the title of Queen Consort when Charles became king. While Charles said he and Camilla were "deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish," when his coronation invitations went out, Camilla's title was changed to simply "Queen." On Friday night, the palace referred to Camilla as the queen for the first time. Britain's PA news wire said the change had taken effect as of the beginning of coronation day, even before Camilla was formally crowned.
Queen Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown. The St. Edward's Crown was used for King Charles.
St. Edward's Crown, the crown historically used at the moment of coronation, was made for the coronation of King Charles II in 1661. The crown has a velvet cap with an ermine band and the frame is made of solid gold set with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines.
Reverend Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, crowed King Charles III during the coronation ceremony.
Prince William kissed his father and he pledged loyalty to him during the coronation.
Following the ceremony, the royal family set out in a procession back to Buckingham Palace.
King Charles and Queen Camilla departed in the Gold State Coach, which was built in 1760 and used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831.
King Charles and Queen Camilla waved from the Buckingham Palace balcony in a symbolic moment with members of the royal family gathered alongside them.
Thousands of people lined the Mall outside Buckingham Palace to celebrate King Charles' coronation.