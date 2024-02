King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, now undergoing "regular treatments," Buckingham Palace says

Doctors have detected cancer in Britain's King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was discovered as doctors treated the monarch for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago. CBS News partner network BBC News quoted royal sources as saying the king had been diagnosed with cancer elsewhere in his body, not of the prostate.

The king, 75, was discharged one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate, which the palace said was not cancerous. During that treatment, however, a "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that treatment he would "postpone public-facing duties." It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement said, adding that the monarch had "chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles was crowned last year after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His health is generally understood to have been good. He had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face in 2008, according to The Associated Press.

Charles was admitted a couple weeks ago for the prostate treatment to the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery. She was also back at home in Windsor and was said to be recovering well as of Jan. 29.

Kate's husband William, the Prince of Wales, who is next in line to inherit the throne after his father the king, is expected to return to his royal duties this week after taking some time off to support his wife following her surgery, according to Kensington Palace, William and Kate's official residence.