Port Huron man charged in 1980 cold case

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 8, 2024

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A second man was arrested for the November 1980 murder of Karen Umphrey, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Anthony Harris, 63, of Port Huron was arrested on Feb. 6, detectives said. He is being charged with open murder in the homicide of Umphrey.

Umphrey, who was 21 years old at the time, was found dead in the State Game Area in Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980.

Douglas Laming, 70, of Fort Gratiot was also arrested and charged in the cold case.

Harris was arraigned on Feb. 7 and his bond was set to $2,000,000.