St. Clair County man arrested in 1980 cold case

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 70-year-old Fort Gratiot man has been arrested in a 43-year-old St. Clair County murder case. 

Douglas Laming was arraigned Sunday on felony murder charges in connection with the murder of Karen Umphrey. Umphrey, who was 21 years old at the time, was found dead in the State Game Area in Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980. 

Thanks to the advancements in DNA testing, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office worked with Michigan State Police and Othram, a forensic genetic genealogy company, in solving the case. 

"St. Clair County Sheriff's Office detectives spoke to many people that were connected to the victim and suspect over 40 years ago, gathering information and making vital connections. The diligence of investigators and utilization of scientific advancements, including those used by the MSP Forensic Science Laboratories and Othram, were integral to the identification of Karen Umphrey's killer," the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a release. 

Laming is due back in court on Dec. 26 for a probable cause conference. 

